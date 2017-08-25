Sweet and spicy grilled salmon & feta and watermelon salad with Buckley Healthcare Center

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – Buckley HealthCare Center provides a full range of extended health care services designed to maximize the well-being and independence of their patients, and they also have a delicious restaurant for both residents and visitors! Buckley Healthcare Center’s Seasons Restaurant Head Chef Mike Harrison showed us how to make Sweet and Spicy Grilled Salmon and a Feta and Watermelon Salad.

Buckley Healthcare Center

95 Laurel Street

Greenfield

Call (413) 774-3143 or visit BuckleyHealthcare.com

Sweet and Spicy Grilled Salmon

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons Chili paste

1 tablespoon packed dark brown sugar

1 teaspoon smoked paprika

¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper

2 tablespoons mayonnaise

1 tablespoons chives

8oz. brussels sprouts, shaved

½ small, red onion, very thinly sliced

Four 5 oz. center cut, skin-on salmon fillets, about 1 in. thick

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

Vegetable oil, for oiling the grill

Directions:

1. Preheat outdoor grill or grill pan on medium high.

2. Mix together the chili paste, brown sugar, paprika, and cayenne in a small bowl. Transfer 1 tablespoon of the mixture to a large bowl and whisk in mayonnaise; set aside the rest of the sauce. Add the chives, shaved Brussel sprouts and red onions to the bowl with the mayonnaise and toss well.

3. Sprinkle salmon with salt and pepper. Brush the grill grate lightly with oil. Lay the salmon on the grill, skin side up, and cook until distinct grill marks appear and the salmon releases easily from the grate, 2 to 3 minutes. Turn and brush the fish with some of the reserved sauce. Continue to cook the fish, brushing the pieces periodically with the sauce, until the salmon fillets are glazed and just cooked through, 13 to 15 minutes more.

4. Transfer the fillets to individual plates and serve with brussels sprout slaw.

Feta Watermelon Salad

Ingredients:

½ of a small watermelon, cut into bite size pieces

4 cups lettuce, one cup per salad, red leaf and green leaf

½ red onion, diced

¼ cup chick peas

1 diced green pepper

½ cup red wine vinegar

2 cloves garlic

1 teaspoon dry oregano

Crumbled feta for topping

Salt and pepper

Directions:

1. In a large bowl, combine watermelon, lettuce, chick peas, green pepper, onion, salt and pepper.

2. Drizzle with red wine vinaigrette, mix well. Place desired amount of salad mixture on plate, top with crumbled feta.

3. Grill bread to accompany.

Promotional consideration provided by: Buckley Healthcare Center