Spammers using Facebook Messenger to get you to click on malicious links

(NEWS10) – Spammers are using your friends on Facebook Messenger to spread malicious links.

According to SecureList, a message reading “David Video” tries to get you to click on a bit.ly link included in the message. The link directs people to a Google doc which creates a landing page that looks like a playable movie.

SecureList says when someone clicks on the movie, malware redirects them to a set of websites that mimic their browser and operating system that will track and monitor your activity.

Experts warn users not to click on links in messages that look suspicious.