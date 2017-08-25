Red Cross sending 4 local volunteers to help with Hurricane Harvey

Visit redcross.org or call 1-(800) RED CROSS to donate

By and Published:

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The American Red Cross is preparing a large response effort as Hurricane Harvey begins to make landfall in Texas and Louisiana.

Winds are picking up and whipping waves over what used to be piers, docks and walkways.

The Red Cross is sending disaster relief workers to support the response effort, and has more than 17 shelters ready to open.

Four Massachusetts residents have deployed to Texas to assist in sheltering operations.

The Red Cross said some areas could see as much as 30 inches of rain and sustained winds as strong as 86 mph.

Trailers filled with disaster relief supplies including blankets, comfort and cleaning supplies have are already set in place.

More than 30 Red Cross emergency response vehicles are activated with about 20 more on alert.

The Red Cross is asking those who want to help for donations of $10. Visit redcross.org or call 1-(800) RED CROSS to donate.

You can also donate by texting the word REDCROSS to 90999.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s