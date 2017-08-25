Pride owner still in shock about store selling winning ticket

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s a day after Mavis Wanczyk won the powerball jackpot and it’s still the talk of the town in Chicopee.



The nation’s eyes were still on the Pride Gas Station on Montgomery Street Friday morning.

The Today Show did a story about Wanczyk’s ticket sale.

The commotion at the station died down after that, but the Pride Station’s Owner Bob Bolduc is still shocked that it was someone in Chicopee who won big.



“I mean this could have happened anywhere in the United States and not only in Massachusetts, but here in Chicopee,” Bolduc said. “So yeah, it’s one in 290 million, pretty slim odds.”

Wanczyk has to figure out what to do with her winnings.

She said in a news conference Thursday that she was going to celebrate by hiding in her bed.