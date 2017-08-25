Pre-season Week 3: Patriots 24 vs. Lions 0

(WWLP) – The New England Patriots are facing off against the Detroit Lions in their third game of the NFL preseason.

The Patriots are currently 0-2 in the preseason, but starters have seen very limited action between the two games. The third preseason game is often where the starters see the most action.

While no expectations have been set regarding how long the starters will play, expect to see quarterback Tom Brady and many other familiar faces in the game, at least during the first two quarters.

LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Patriots 24 vs. Lions 0, 2nd Quarter

The 40-year-old Brady started for two drives during last week’s preseason game against the Titans, before handing the game over to backup Jimmy Garoppolo. Brady will look to use his time on the field in this game to generate a rhythm with a retooled offense, along with mainstays like Julian Edelman and Rob Gronkowski.

The Lions are 2-0 in the preseason, beating the New York Jets and Indianapolis Colts. The Lions defense had good showings in both games, holding both opponents to within 10 points, but they will face their first real test of the preseason against to Patriots.

The Lions were 9-7 through last season.

#Patriots injury update: Julian Edelman (knee) is questionable to return. #NEvsDET — New England Patriots (@Patriots) August 25, 2017

.@mikescogilly makes his #Patriots debut, and scores on his first carry (1-yard TD) & converts the 2-pointer on his second carry. #NEvsDET — New England Patriots (@Patriots) August 25, 2017

Gostkowski's 46-yard field goal gives the #Patriots a 24-0 lead. #NEvsDET — New England Patriots (@Patriots) August 25, 2017