Police warning drivers to watch speed as schools resume

SOUTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Schools are back in session next week. School zone lights often don’t flash during the summer months.

Southampton police posted to Facebook on Friday to remind drivers to watch their speed.



The speed limit when school zone lights are flashing is 20 miles an hour. Parents worry that many drivers will not abide by this speed limit, potentially injuring their children.



One parent we spoke with was concerned because so many drivers use their phones while operating a vehicle.



“We were just taking a bike ride the other day and and going across the cross walks and it’s unbelievable how many people are not paying attention,” said Michael Colucci, a parent. “Put your cell phones down. Go hands free. There’s a lot of different devices out there now that you don’t need to be on it all the time. Especially with school coming.”



In 2014 a school crossing guard was struck and killed near the Coburn Elementary School by a speeding car in West Springfield.



Parents like Colucci are urging drivers to pay attention to their surroundings especially near school zones.



Southampton police told 22News that they will continue enforcing speed limits to traffic as school approaches.