Man returns class ring lost 47 years ago by couple

DENNIS PORT, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man stumbled upon a mystery while walking along on a Cape Cod beach — a Manhattan College class ring lost 47 years ago.

Jim Wirth found that the 1969 class ring was inscribed with the name Patrick O’Hagan. NBC Boston reports (http://bit.ly/2w40WuG ) Wirth found the ring in July while searching a Cape Cod beach with his metal detector.

After an online search, Wirth found the number of O’Hagan’s wife Christine in Long Island, New York. He called her and explained that he found the ring.

Patrick O’Hagan explained he lost the ring while he was on his honeymoon in Dennis Port. Christine O’Hagan says she never gave up hope they would find the ring again.