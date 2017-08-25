Hurricane Harvey could increase gas prices for drivers

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Hurricane Harvey could cause a big problem for drivers across the U.S.

With the hurricane approaching the gulf coast, drivers might be waiting in long lines to fuel their cars and spending more to do it.

Hurricane Harvey is expected to hit a refinery rich portion of the Gulf Coast. Drivers across the U.S. could see this impact at the pump with increased gas prices.

Oil refineries in the hurricane’s path could even be shut down until the storm passes.

“I was in Dallas, Fort Worth and I was stuck yesterday and it was a nightmare to get out of there,” said Shawn Mitchell of South Hadley. “You may want to fill up in the next couple of days because if it does hit, if it does do a direct hit on Texas we could all be in trouble.”

Patrick DeHaan, an analyst with GasBuddy, said the Gulf Storm in August 2005 caused nearly a 40 cent increase overnight.



According to the U.S. Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement, 10 percent of oil production and 15 percent of natural gas output in the Gulf has been shut down.



The 22News Storm Team will keep you updated as Hurricane Harvey approaches.

You will also be able to access storm coverage on the 22News Weather App.