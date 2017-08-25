Holyoke setting up for a weekend of celebration

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – People began pouring into Heritage State Park early on Friday evening to begin a weekend of celebrating Holyoke.

22News cameras were rolling as volunteers prepared the park for this celebrated event that’s expected to attract thousands for the music, the food, and the general feeling that Holyoke’s future is looking good.

“You look around the City of Holyoke right now and you see so much resurgence,” Mayoral Chief of Staff Rory Casey told 22News. “There’s such an energy here. The city is on a comeback; on the rise. And Celebrate Holyoke embodies all of that.”

The three-day entertainment and food festival returned in 2015 following a ten year absence from downtown Holyoke.

Organizers expect as many as 15,000 visitors to attend through Sunday.