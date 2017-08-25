Fundraiser held to honor murdered Chicopee woman

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A fundraiser was held tonight in honor of the woman who was murdered in August of 2011.

Family and friends of Amanda Plasse gathered in Chicopee Friday to honor her. Dennis Rosa Roman was convicted in July of last year for stabbing Plasse to death in her apartment.

Roman was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility for parole. Plasse’s mother said it’s important to remember her daughter’s legacy.

Michelle Mathieson, Amanda’s mother told 22News, “Amanda had a big love for arts and for children. So this is a way for me to give back to our community and for me to say let’s take a minute to remember her and give back.”

All proceeds from the fundraiser go to the Chicopee Boys & Girls Club in Plasse’s memory.