Forest Park main entrance to remain closed until further notice

Main Greeting Road entrance closed

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Forest Park’s main entrance will remain closed while contractors conduct a geotechnical investigation of Main Greeting Road.

According to a release sent to 22News by Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno’s Office, the tests are scheduled to be complete Monday, with test results available Tuesday.

Once the results of the test are in, the city will be able to determine when the road can be reopened.

“I appreciate the residents’ patience and understanding during this geotechnical investigative work,” Sarno said. “It is my intent to reopen the road at a time when we can ensure that this entrance to Forest Park can be safely accessed.

