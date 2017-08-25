Family asks for privacy after remains of U.S.S. John McCain sailor found

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s been a difficult week for the family of Navy Sailor Dustin Doyon.



His remains were discovered on Friday, four days after he went missing when his ship, the U.S.S. John McCain was hit by an oil tanker ship off the coast of Singapore.

The hit happened in the pre-dawn hours when most of the crew was sleeping below deck.

Doyon is from Suffield, Connecticut but he graduated high school in Springfield. He was a 2009 graduate of the Cathedral High School before it was destroyed by the 2011 tornado.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno issued a statement expressing his condolences.



Doyon’s family sent their own statement saying Doyon was a wonderful son, big brother and sailor who loved his family and the navy.

They are asking for privacy. Dustin Doyon was 26-years-old.

