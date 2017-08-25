Fallen military members honored at wiffle ball tournament

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – An army Sergeant from Pittsfield was honored on Friday at Fenway Westfield for the 9th annual 9/11 Memorial Wiffle Ball Tournament.

Twenty-four-year-old Sergeant Glenn Allison died on December 3, 2003 in Iraq. His family was at the tournament that started on Friday, and runs all weekend.

The tournament honors fallen members of the U.S. military and their families every year.

Kaliegh Layes told 22News, “I think it’s unbelievable. There’s a lot of kids that have lots their parents in the war, but the support means a lot.”

Half of the proceeds for the event go to the Community Christian School in Westfield, and the other half goes to the Massachusetts Soldiers Legacy Fund to assist families of fallen soldiers.

