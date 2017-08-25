Easthampton Public Schools’ plan to fight hate, racism

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Easthampton Public Schools announced a three-year plan to combat hate and racism.

The school district is taking action with a 10-point plan after Attorney General Maura Healey’s Office had to investigate many incidents that happened during the spring semester at Easthampton High School.

The Easthampton Public School District teamed up with the anti-defamation league and the collaborative for educational services to devise the plan.

The 10-point plan includes training staff, students, and parents in anti-bias protocols, updating policies and procedures related to discipline, making a stakeholder advisory committee and offering regular advisory periods throughout the school year for high school students.

This is all starting this school year right when school starts.

Beginning in January of 2018, the district will conduct an annual audit of discipline records and put out an annual stakeholder survey about the culture and climate at Easthampton Public Schools.

