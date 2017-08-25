‘Downtown Get Down’ draws a large local crowd

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Chicopee began celebrating their annual Downtown Get Down Friday night.

Hundreds attended the event that welcomes everyone from the community to enjoy live music, games, food and each other’s company.

Chicopee residents told 22News that the event is a great opportunity to bring more people into the downtown area.

Dana Hultberg of Chicopee told 22News, “There’s so much to do and see and eat, and it’s a good opportunity to again get to know what’s going on around Chicopee.”

The event continues Saturday with a 5k race. Day 2 of the event will go until 10 p.m.