Do people care about pre-season football?

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Although wins or losses have no importance in the NFL pre-season, fans told 22News it’s still something they enjoy watching.

Football fans at Rumbleseat Bar and Grille told 22News they enjoy seeing rookies and newly signed free agents play with their new teams.

With fantasy football becoming a billion dollar industry, many fans watch so they know what picks to make in their fantasy drafts.

“You know going into the early rounds which guys you’re going to pick, but as far as later rounds go you’re looking for that sleeper pick,” said Robert Libera. “So I think preseason is sometimes the telling tale in terms of picking up one of those guys.”

Pre-season however is coming to an end.

The regular football season begins on September 7, when the New England Patriots take on the Kansas City Chiefs.

