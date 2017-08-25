Chicopee police searching for car break-in suspect

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee police are searching for a breaking and entering suspect caught on surveillance footage.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News the suspect went inside a car parked at 614 Granby Road early Thursday morning and stole change and some other items.

Wilk said although the video quality is poor, he hopes someone may be able to recognize the suspect.

If you have any information or think you know who the suspect is, you’re asked to call Chicopee police detectives at 413-594-1730.