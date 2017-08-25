Chicopee police searching for car break-in suspect

Suspect rummaged through car, stole items

By Published:
Photo courtesy Chicopee Police Department

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee police are searching for a breaking and entering suspect caught on surveillance footage.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News the suspect went inside a car parked at 614 Granby Road early Thursday morning and stole change and some other items.

Wilk said although the video quality is poor, he hopes someone may be able to recognize the suspect.

If you have any information or think you know who the suspect is, you’re asked to call Chicopee police detectives at 413-594-1730.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s