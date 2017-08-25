Chicopee PD: Woman used fake money at Starbucks

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee police arrested a woman who they say paid for items at Starbucks with fake hundred dollar bills two days in a row.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News 27-year-old Carly Gozza, of Bronx, NY, first passed a counterfeit $100 bill at the Starbucks on Memorial Drive Wednesday. She was given real cash back as change, but had already left the store by the time police got there.

The next day, however, Wilk says Gozza returned to the same Starbucks and passed another fake $100 bill. This time, Wilk says officers got there while she was still in the store.

Gozza is now facing two felony charges: uttering counterfeit notes and possession of counterfeit notes. She was held on $1040 bail.