Chicopee Downtown GetDown underway

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The two-day Downtown GetDown event is already drawing crowds to downtown Chicopee Friday.

For the third year in a row, Chicopee Center is closed off to drivers and streets are filled with vendors, people, and entertainment. This year’s Downtown GetDown event is scheduled for 12:00 to 9:00 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

The Downtown GetDown is open! Come down and join us today and tomorrow 12-10pm! #downtowngetdown A post shared by City of Chicopee (@chicopee_ma) on Aug 25, 2017 at 9:18am PDT

Saturday’s celebration will kick off with a 5K race at 9:00 a.m. To enter the race, you can register Saturday morning from 7:30 to 8:45 a.m.

The two-day event will feature multiple musical performances, including sets by Friday’s headliner, country cover band Trailer Trash, and Saturday’s headliner, Darik n’ the Fun Bags.

For more information about where to park and what you can bring, click here.

Send us your photos at Chicopee’s Downtown GetDown to ReportIt@wwlp.com