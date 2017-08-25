Chicopee bank robbery suspect to be arraigned

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The man accused of robbing a bank in Chicopee is scheduled to be arraigned in court Friday.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News 40-year-old Jarrod Michaelis was arrested and held overnight at the Chicopee Police Department.

Officers were called to the alleged robbery at the Westfield Savings Bank on Center Street Thursday afternoon. Wilk said a detective who regularly patrols the Chicopee Center area recognized Michaelis from bank surveillance footage, and he was arrested shortly after at 12 Chapman Street.

Wilk says they are also working with police in West Springfield, where Michaelis was allegedly involved in another robbery.