Chicopee bank robbery suspect to be arraigned

Jarrod Michaelis was held overnight at the police department

By Published:
Photo courtesy Chicopee Police Department

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The man accused of robbing a bank in Chicopee is scheduled to be arraigned in court Friday.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News 40-year-old Jarrod Michaelis was arrested and held overnight at the Chicopee Police Department.

Officers were called to the alleged robbery at the Westfield Savings Bank on Center Street Thursday afternoon. Wilk said a detective who regularly patrols the Chicopee Center area recognized Michaelis from bank surveillance footage, and he was arrested shortly after at 12 Chapman Street.

Wilk says they are also working with police in West Springfield, where Michaelis was allegedly involved in another robbery.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s