Celtics coach talks about the Thomas/Irving trade

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Celtics made a surprise splash when they traded away Isaiah Thomas this week.

The Celtics basically flipped their roster this summer. Capping it off by trading Thomas, Jae Crowder, Ante Zizic and Brooklyn’s 2018 unprotected 1st round draft pick to Cleveland for Kyrie Irving. Celtics head coach Brad Stevens spoke about the trade for the first time publicly on Friday at the Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield.

“I didn’t anticipate this much change,” said Stevens.

Celtics coach Brad Stevens spoke in front of hundreds of fans at the Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield. Stevens didn’t think there would be much fanfare when he agreed to this appearance months ago. Instead, this week the Celtics made this blockbuster trade. Fans are torn as to who won the deal.

“I think the Cavs got the better end of it. Kyrie’s good, but I feel they got more with the Brooklyn pick and Isaiah,” said Alex Amaral of Peabody.

Rich Cushing of Lynn said, “I really think we (the Celtics) got the better end of the deal. Kyrie is a great ballplayer. The only thing I didn’t like was giving up the pick.”

The Celtics get their big 3 with Gordon Hayward, Al Horford and Irving, but Coach Stevens is going to have to figure it out quickly. He’s going into training camp in September with almost an entirely new starting lineup.

“We’re excited about the guys who are going to be on our team. The buzz around Kyrie, the buzz around Gordon and the buzz around the Celtics”, said Stevens.

The Celtics return just four players from last season’s squad that lost in the Eastern Conference Finals.



Stevens when talking about Thomas said he had an incredible impact in the locker room and on the court.

Saturday Celtics rookie Jason Tatum will be at the Hoophall.