All eyes on upcoming Mayweather vs. McGregor fight

Fight scheduled for Saturday night

Sy Becker Published:
Floyd Mayweather, Conor McGregor
Floyd Mayweather, left, and Conor McGregor exchange harsh words during a promotional stop in Toronto on Wednesday, July 12, 2017, for their upcoming boxing match in Las Vegas. (Christopher Katsarov/The Canadian Press via AP)

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Saturday night’s epic boxing match between world boxing champion Floyd Mayweather, Jr. and Mixed Martial Arts star Connor McGregor is causing quite a buzz among Greater Springfield’s MMA enthusiasts.

The general manager of Team Link Mixed Martial Arts in Ludlow told 22News regardless of whose arm is raised in victory Saturday night, it’s a win-win for his sport.

Damien Ruffy said the high-profile match up will give MMA much needed positive exposure.

“For a while there was a very negative stigma with the sport,” Ruffy said. “Human cockfighting, they thought it was with bare knuckles. This will give them the opportunity to see these are skilled fighters.”

Ruffy says the sport of MMA is as well-organized as the sport of boxing.

