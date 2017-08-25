A plateful of surprises awaits at The Big E

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (The Big E) – This year’s Fair has it all: great entertainment, vintage cars, and deep fried burgers! Walk around and take a big bite out of a variety of sweet and salty pleasures or sit down and chow down in one of our restaurants. Walk the Avenue of States for a specialty dish unique to each state or go big and try something new to this year’s Fair. Save room for dessert and dive into a Big E Cream Puff or Éclair. Picky eaters and foodies alike will get their fill of incredible Fair food; The Big E has the best selection of Fair cuisine on the East Coast.

Don’t know where to start? Download our Big E App and check out the hours of operation and locations of your favorite restaurants and concession stands. Plan a schedule to make the most of your special day and grab yourself some goodies on the way!

2017 NEW FOODS

No matter what the craving, these Big E locations have your plate covered with great meal combinations and mouthwatering new foods.

If you can’t decide which you love more, breakfast or dessert, then Amy’s Sweet Treats is offering a perfect combination just for you: the Belgian Waffle Sandwich – two thin waffles served hot and fresh with Neapolitan Hard Ice Cream in the middle. If dinner and dessert is more your style then take a walk to Porky’s to feast on their new BBQ Brisket Sundae.

Hofbrau Joe’s is offering crowds two new creations. At their Oktoberfest Biergarten, take a big bite out of the fully loaded Burger Bomb – a five-ounce burger patty topped with cheese, bacon, onions and sauerkraut before being wrapped in a pastry dough, deep fried and served in a pool of goulash. Hofbrau Joe’s Clam Box is serving up two fried Shrimp Tacos with diced onions, tomatoes, lettuce, cheese and chipotle mayo served in a soft corn tortilla shell. Find both locations in the Food Court.

If you’re looking for an adventure, head to the West Springfield Lions Club to try their dangerously delicious Flatliner Burger. With two layers of a cheeseburger and chili, topped with French fries, cheese sauce and bacon, this new burger is a risk too good to miss.

Enjoy Sweet Pepper Bacon at the Burgundy Brook Café, Waffle Chicken Bites from The Deep South Company, or Deluca’s new Chicken Parmigiana Sandwich. If you’re craving something sweet, Pop ‘N Fresh welcomes fall with a new and trendy take on a classic fair food: Pumpkin Pie Funnel Cake. Need more dessert? Stop by the Coffee Break for their Deep Fried Holy Cannoli served with chocolate chip ice cream, hot fudge, caramel, cinnamon, sugar and whipped cream.

NEW LOCATIONS

Bud & Burger Pub: The pub, at Gate 7, will feature the two-floor Budweiser Macro Bar and serve draft beers, various steakhouse burgers with Budweiser Rub, and the exciting 2017 Big E Burger – a Big E inspired burger recipe submitted by the public that will be served every day of the Fair.

Falafel Fresh: Inside the Young Building near Door 4, you’ll find falafel prepared traditionally and with fries, burgers and much more.

Tots-A-Lot: On New England Avenue near Gate 9A, find tater tots with a variety of toppings: bacon, cheese, chives and sour cream; buffalo sauce with blue cheese or ranch; chili and cheese; and bacon wrapped tots with cheese.

Fried Fruit: Find fruit with a twist like the Chocolate Covered Strawberry Waffle Bombs – three jumbo strawberries on a stick dipped in chocolate, dipped in Belgian waffle batter and deep fried – on East Road across from the Food Court.

Storrowton Soup Shack: On the Avenue of States near Storrowton Tavern’s patio, grab a bowl of either hot or cold soup made from scratch.

Harpoon Beer Hall: On New England Avenue

Frigo’s Gourmet Foods: Come find them at their new location in the Food Court next to the Coffee Break (previously Big Kahuna’s location).

Big Kahuna’s: Visit their new location on West Road next to Opa Opa where you will find all the delicious Greek food you love in a new state-of-the-art trailer.

West Side Grille – Grab a booth and chow down on some all-American burgers, fries, pizza, salads, soups, sandwiches & more, served in air-conditioned comfort in the Young Building.

BIG EATS COMPETITION

The second annual Big Eats Competition is almost here! Contest categories are Best Tasting Fair Food, Most Creative, and Best New Food. Winners for each category will be selected by a panel of local celebrity judges and one lucky fairgoer. All finalists will be entered into the final category: Fairgoer Favorite. For this category, fairgoers get the chance to be part of the action by trying the top ten foods and voting for their favorite on Facebook. On the last day of the Fair, the Fairgoer Favorite will be awarded a trophy alongside the other three category winners. For more info on how get involved in the competition, check out TheBigE.com or download our app!

BELOVED FAIRTIME FAVORITES

No one can resist coming to The Big E without sinking their teeth into a massive Big E Cream Puff. Early morning and late night Cream Puff cravers can visit our take-out window. The Big Éclair smothered with a layer of smooth chocolate is another crowd pleaser, handmade every day of the Fair and just as rich in flavor. Both desserts are made fresh on location at The Big E Cream Puff Bakery in the New England Center, but can also be found in the Food Court.

If someone brings up The Big E, chances are the Craz-E Burger is soon to follow! The Fair’s signature sandwich made its debut in 2009 and has been a major hit ever since. Make sure there’s room in your stomach for a mouthwatering bacon cheeseburger sandwiched between two halves of a grilled glazed donut.

RETURNING FOOD FAVORITES

Doughcos – Anna’s Fried Dough

Blueberry Pierogi Sundae – Moolicious

Ultimate Cowboy Nachos – The Ultimate BBQ – The Food Court

Slushies in a variety of flavors – Burgundy Brook Café

Roast Beef Sandwich on a Kimmelweck Roll – Jim’s Concessions

Deep Fried Oreos – Marion’s Fried Dough

Poutine – at Poutine Gourmet

Cinnamon Caramel Apple Gourmet Mini Donuts – The Donut Family

V-ONE VODKA WORLD’S LARGEST COSMOPOLITAN MARTINI

Sept. 15, 6pm  The E Stage, sponsored by Blue Chair Bay Rum

V-One Vodka will be making the biggest cosmopolitan fairgoers have ever seen. After mixing up the enormous beverage in front of the crowd, the drink will be sold in smaller individual portions for $10 per drink. Proceeds will go to the Cancer House of Hope in West Springfield.

SPENCER TRAPPIST BEER EXPERIENCE

Daily, noon-7pm • Young Building inside Door 1

Each day during The Big E, the monks from St. Joseph’s Abbey in Spencer, Mass., will offer a guided beer tasting as a monk shares the story of the brewery and brewing process, and their agrarian life. Voted the “Best New Brewery” (2014) by the Huffington Post and Fox News, the Spencer Brewery also produces craft brews including an Imperial Stout, IPA, Feierabendbier (Pilsner), and this year they are launching their new Spencer Monks’ Reserve Ale (a Trappist Quadrupel).

The outcome of their hard work is a unique product with a distinct flavor profile well situated within the Trappist family of Quadrupel ales. Spencer Monks’ Reserve Ale is fragrant, robust and full bodied, mahogany in color and crowned with a dense, tan, frothy head. Its malt-forward profile yields to a warm finish, with an ABV of 10.2%.

LOCAL FARE – IN THE FOOD COURT

Our food vendors travel from all over to serve Big E fairgoers; but some of the very best are right next door. West Side’s own burger joint, the White Hut, can be found selling their burgers and hot dogs topped with incredible fried onions. Just across the way is Agawam’s E.B.’s, bringing their famous chicken wings, chicken fingers and deep fried Shepherd’s Pie to our fairgoers. Hofbrau Joe’s German Steak Haus in West Springfield offers fresh and fried seafood at Hofbrau Joe’s Clam Box and German specialties abound at the Hofbrauhaus Oktoberfest Biergarten in the Food Court. Frigo’s giant 1 lb. meatball can now be found in the Food Court.

VEGGIES AND MORE

Fairgoers can choose from a variety of salads from Salad Boys, fruits, sandwiches, lean meats and more. Try one of Billie’s Baked Potatoes loaded with vegetables, savor one of Millie’s potato pierogis or even relish a chicken gyro! Wash it all down with a healthy fruit smoothie. If you are looking for a snack for your mid-afternoon munchies, grab an apple from the 4-H Apple Booth in Farm-A-Rama or a bag of heart-healthy nuts from the Nut Lady in Storrowton.

GLUTEN-FREE OPTIONS

There are a number of Gluten Free options available at various vendors throughout the grounds. Grab dinner at Billie’s Baked Potatoes on New England Avenue or Commonwealth Avenue; Crow’s Nest Mexican Food on New England Ave.; Pickle Barrel Sirloin Tips on West Road or the Pork Place on Commonwealth Ave.; and follow it up with dessert at the Cinnamon Saloon on Hampden Ave. or Moolicious on Springfield Road. Gluten-free snacks can be found at various locations such as Kettle Korn Express in Storrowton Village. Check out The Big E app for a complete list of locations and their offerings.

FAVORITE RESTAURANTS

Storrowton Tavern – If you need to take a break from the Fair action, relax and enjoy a delicious, sit-down meal and glass of wine, or head straight to the buffet.

New England Craft Beer Pub – Located across from the Rhode Island Building, this sit-down dining facility features craft beers from each New England state with suggested menu pairings like Reubens, lobster mac’n cheese, hearty beef stew, popovers or a Fair favorite, Beer-Amisu!

Sam Adams Brew Garden – If a drink is what you’re yearning for, get a beer sampler here, while you dine on healthy salads, pub food, and other offerings, sponsored by the Boston Beer Company, in Storrowton Village.

Big E Bistro – Take your pick of French meat pies at The Burgundy Brook Café, a delicious treat at the Falafel Fresh, or irresistible Italian pastries at the Pasticceria Italia – in the Young Building.

THE BIG E WINE BARN

Fairgoers can sample and purchase award-winning wines from The Big E Northeast Gold Wine Competition in the Wine Barn. Step next door to the Farm Gate Exhibit to visit the Creamery where you’ll find delectable cheeses from The Big E Gold Medal Cheese Competition. Relax and enjoy your wine and cheese in the cozy courtyard.

The Fair takes place Sept. 15 – Oct. 1 and will be jam-packed with food, entertainment, and so much more!