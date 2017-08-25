2 taken to hospital after Holyoke crash

Crash brought down traffic signal at Beech and Cabot Streets

Published: Updated:

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke police say that two people were taken to the hospital following a crash between a car and a box truck that brought down a traffic signal early Friday morning.

Holyoke Police Sgt. Troy Copeland told 22News that the crash was reported shortly before 4:00 A.M. Copeland said two people were taken to Holyoke Medical Center, with what are believed to be minor injuries.

Beech Street is currently closed between Hampshire and Appleton Streets while everything is cleaned up, but Copeland said that the roadway should be re-opened soon.

