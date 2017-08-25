1 person hospitalized after 3 car crash on I-91 N

There are no reports of road closures

By Published:

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – One person was sent to the hospital after a three car crash on I-91 northbound near Longmeadow, Friday afternoon.

State Trooper Poomjai Pollawit told 22News officers received a call about the three car accident involving a commercial vehicle and two regular cars at the 4.2 mark around 3:45 p.m.

Trooper Pollawit said one person was injured and had to be taken to a nearby hospital by ambulance services.

One car was towed away.

Trooper Pollawit told 22News that as of 4:15 p.m., crew members were still working to clear out the area.

There are no reports of road closures.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s