You’ve just won $759 million… so what now?

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A woman from western Massachusetts became a multi-millionaire overnight, after she won the Powerball jackpot!

Being one of the wealthiest people in the area may have its perks, but it can also come with some major planning and decision making.

You’re first decision may be one of the hardest, how and when do you want to claim the cash? And once you have claimed it, where do you keep it?

Raymond James Investments Financial Advisor Mark Teed told 22News, you’ll want a good team on your side. “You probably want to set up a trust or foundation, or some sort of Limited Liability Corporation, because everyone’s going to want a piece of you now, so someone’s going to have to run interference.”

Teed said a good legal team could help you make that decision.

Teed also said you may want some money advice, as well. Once you’ve hit it big, you may think money will no longer be a concern again, but you could be wrong. “Whatever you do with the money is going to create a tax problem. You’ll have to pay a lot, or you’re going to have to hide a little bit of it, so you’re probably going to have to figure out what to do next. It’s going to be overwhelming, the choices are going to be ridiculously tough.”

That’s why Teed recommends getting a tax attorney or CPA to ask questions to. They may be able to make some of those decisions a little easier.

Nearly a third of lottery winners eventually go bankrupt, but if you spend your money wisely you should be able to live comfortably for the rest of your life.