Your odds of winning the lottery is 1 in 292 million

CHICOPEE, Mass.(WWLP) – The Chicopee Powerball winner had a one in 292 million chance of winning this jackpot.

Powerball is played in 44 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Many locals hoped that they had won the earnings.

Mike Bartolucci has played the lottery every Wednesday and Saturday for the last five years.

“Funny story is we all bought our tickets here in Massachusetts, and when I found out it a was Massachusetts winner I checked with my brother and my father who also play frequently,” said Bartolucci. “Neither one of them won so I was figuring it’s gotta be me. But nope, it wasn’t.”

There are many odd things more likely to occur in someone’s life, than winning the Powerball.

Western New England University Assistant Professor of Math Seungly Oh told 22News that a person is more likely to be struck by lightning or die in a plane crash then they are to win the Powerball.

“If you were to play Powerball every day of your life it would take about 200 million tries until your odds become about 50 percent,” said Oh. “That is equivalent to about 554 thousand years so that’s a lot more years than you have.”

To expand your chances of winning the next lottery, experts suggest that players use the full range of numbers available and not limit their chances by playing numbers such birthdays or anniversaries. Months have no more than 31 days and Powerball numbers go up to 69.

The Powerball jackpot now goes back to $40 million. The next drawing will happen on Saturday.