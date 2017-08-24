Woman arrested after crash that killed motorcyclist

READING, Mass. (AP) — Police say a woman was driving under the influence of narcotics when she caused a crash that killed a motorcyclist.

Massachusetts State Police say 50-year-old Lynn DeWolfe, of Tyngsborough, faces charges including operating under the influence of drugs and leaving the scene of a crash.

An account from police says DeWolfe was driving erratically on Interstate 95 northbound Thursday when she struck another car that collided with a motorcycle.

The man driving the motorcycle was thrown from the bike. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His name has not been released.

Police say DeWolfe kept driving on I-95 and was involved in other crashes before being stopped by police.

DeWolfe is being held by police. It could not be determined if she has an attorney.

 

