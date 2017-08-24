Woman arrested after crash that killed motorcyclist

READING, Mass. (AP) — Police say a woman was driving under the influence of narcotics when she caused a crash that killed a motorcyclist.
Massachusetts State Police say 50-year-old Lynn DeWolfe, of Tyngsborough, faces charges including operating under the influence of drugs and leaving the scene of a crash.
An account from police says DeWolfe was driving erratically on Interstate 95 northbound Thursday when she struck another car that collided with a motorcycle.
The man driving the motorcycle was thrown from the bike. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His name has not been released.
Police say DeWolfe kept driving on I-95 and was involved in other crashes before being stopped by police.
DeWolfe is being held by police. It could not be determined if she has an attorney.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.