What are the chances of winning the Powerball lottery?

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The current odds of winning a Powerball jackpot are about one in 292 million.

Before a rule change in 2015, the odds of winning a jackpot were more favorable at one in 175 million.

Even with the longer odds, some lottery players say a potential payout is worth the $2 ticket. But not everyone thinks the game is worth their time.

“It’s kinda like gambling,” Frank Erdman told 22News. “I would rather just work and save money and invest money rather than play the lottery.”

West Springfield resident Kendra Danio shared a similar sentiment.

“We’re not really big on the gambling,” said Danio. “Work hard enough for my money, I’d like to have something to show for it; not a bunch of of ripped up tickets in the garbage can kinda thing so.”

Seungly Oh, an Assistant Professor of Math at Western New England University, told 22News that a person is more likely to get struck by lightning in their lifetime than they are to win the lottery.

According to National Geographic the odds of being struck by lightning in your lifetime is 1 in 13,500.

The next chance to test your odds at winning the Powerball is on Saturday, with an estimated jackpot of $40 million.