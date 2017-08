WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police are looking to identify the female in the video.

West Springfield police said the woman in the video took the charitable donation jar from the cashier counter at an unknown store in West Springfield.

Police said the woman took the donation jar and placed it in her bag.

You are asked to call West Springfield police at (413) 263-3210, if you recognize the woman in the video or have any information.