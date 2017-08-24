(NBC News) – The tale of two President Donald Trumps – last night the president took a much different tone talking to the American Legion Conference. Now he has to work with members of congress some of whom he sharply criticized during a speech in phoenix.

The difference in Reno President Donald Trump used a teleprompter and did not speak off the cuff.

A vastly different President Donald Trump addressed the American Legion Conference in Reno, Nevada. “It is time to heal the wounds that divide us, and to seek a new unity based on the common values that unite us,” said President Donald Trump.

Less than 24 hours earlier in Phoenix an unscripted president had a much different tone.

After defending his response to Charlottesville and attacking Arizona Senator John McCain, President Trump added. “And nobody wants me to talk about your other Senator who is weak on borders, weak on crime, so I won’t talk about him,” said the president.

And a more subdued tone addressing the nation on Afghanistan Monday. “They sound entirely different and I think we know which one is the real one – the real one showed up in Phoenix,” said President George W. Bush’s Chief Speechwriter, Michael Gerson.

Now the president must try to work with congress to get several big ticket items passed.

In September the government will have to negotiate a deal to possibly raise the debt ceiling or risk running out of money.

Republicans also want to pass tax reform as well as revisit healthcare reform. “I would just say I think it’s important we stay unified as Republicans to complete our agenda,” said House Speaker Paul Ryan, (R) Wisconsin.

This comes at a time when the New York Times reports senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and President Trump have not spoken in several weeks.

House and senate members will be back September 5th from their break to start governing again.