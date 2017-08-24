The lottery ticket mix-up

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – There was some confusion today over which store sold the winning ticket.

22news reporter Taylor DiChello was on her way to the Handy Variety store in Watertown when the correction was released.

We told you about a one million dollar prize winner who bought a ticket at this Pride Gas Station in Chicopee.

Well, Mavis Wanczyk is one lucky lady.

“Fantastic. Well I hope they enjoy it for the rest of their life”, says Springfield resident, John Eagan. “I’m sure they will.”

But 22News later discovered Mavis didn’t win a million bucks.. she won $758.7 million dollars.

22news was actually halfway to Watertown when the Massachusetts State Lottery Commission issued a correction. The winning powerball jackpot ticket was actually sold right here at home at the Pride Gas Station on Montgomery St.

“That’s just really amazing”, says Chicopee resident John Jamroz. “You get goosebumps hearing that. It’s like getting struck by lightning.”

Thursday morning 22news told you that the jackpot ticket was sold at the Handy Variety Store in Watertown and that a million dollar prize ticket was sold in Chicopee.

A few hours later, everyone, along with the store owners found out that it was actually the other way around.

“The phone started to ring and within 5 minutes it was the Globe it was CNN, it was all the big national ones”, says the Owner of Pride Gas Stations, Bob Bolduc. “So we pretty much knew it was for real.”

The Massachusetts State Lottery told 22News they fixed the human transcription error just before 8 o’clock Thursday morning.

“That all happened before I got involved”, says Bolduc. “I didn’t know anything about that confusion. That all happened before.”

The two other one million dollar prize tickets from Massachusetts were sold in Watertown and Dorchester.