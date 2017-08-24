Superintendent presents plans to tackle racism and hate at Easthampton H.S.

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – An investigation into bias and hate incidents at Easthampton High School has finally been shared.



More than 50 people attended the Easthampton School Committee meeting Thursday night, to hear about the Superintendent’s probe into allegations of racism and hate in the school.

Superintendent Nancy Follansbee said that Thursday night’s meeting marks the beginning of a three-year plan to improve school culture.



“The students at the school deserve to have a learning environment where they’re not being intimidated, not being distracted, not being undermined,” said Tom Peake of Easthampton.



In March, three minority students reportedly attacked a white student in the school’s parking lot after the victim allegedly used a racial slur online.



Students held a walkout to protest the administration’s handling of racism and hate.



The superintendent presented her 10 point action plan which she says will create a safe space for all students, regardless of race, gender or sexual orientation



The Superintendent worked with both the Attorney General’s Office and the Collaborative of Education Services to devise the plan. The school will hold anti-bias training sessions for teachers, students and parents.



“I feel that everyone is working to go forward with this, so I hope to help and be apart of the solution,” said Laurie Garcia of Easthampton.

Click here to find out more about the superintendent’s 10 point action plan.