State report to be released on alleged discrimination at Easthampton High School

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A state report will be released Thursday night into allegations of hate and discrimination at Easthampton High School.

Following a four month investigation, the AG’s findings will be released and shared at Thursday night’s school committee meeting.

Easthampton Mayor Karen Cadieux told 22News, “We contacted the Anti-Defamation League. They’ve already started training administrators and then, as I said, they’ll be training with the students, with the parents, and a whole plan of peer-to-peer leadership.”

In March, 3 minority students reportedly attacked a white student in the parking lot, after the victim allegedly used a racial slur online.

Eileen Corbeil of Easthampton told 22News, “Quite frankly I was glad that the students stood up and said, ‘This is unacceptable’ and got some attention. I was happy about that, because they were taking ownership of the situation.”

She’s talking about a walkout students organized. Weeks later, a student wore a sweatshirt with a confederate flag on it. All images of the confederate flag are now banned at school.

“I’m happy we’re addressing something like this head on,” said Corbeil.

In May, the Attorney General’s office launched their own investigation into hate and racism at the school. A report with those findings, along with one from the Superintendent, and the Collaborative for Educational Services will be released Thursday night.

The Easthampton school committee meets Thursday night at 7 in city hall. We’ll have the findings on 22News at 10 and 11.

