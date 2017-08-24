State, federal governments get a piece of the lottery jackpot

In FY2016, Massachusetts earned a net profit of $989.4 million in lottery sales

BRAINTREE, Mass. (WWLP) – The $758.7 million Powerball drawing on Wednesday night was is the largest single ticket jackpot in North American lottery history.

One lucky Chicopee woman will be getting quite a big check. But she won’t get the full sum.

Mavis Wanczyk chose to take the cash option, which will amount to nearly $480 million before taxes. After taxes and withholding, she’ll go home with just a bit more than $336 million.

The state gets 5 percent of the winnings, approximately $20 million. And the federal government gets 25 percent, totaling about $120 million.

“Massachusetts gets the tax revenues,” State Treasurer Deborah Goldberg told 22News. “Also, we generated so much from the excitement of the build up to the Powerball drawing.”

Massachusetts earned a net profit of $989.4 million in lottery sales for fiscal year 2016. A majority of that money was distributed to the state’s 351 cities and towns in unrestricted local aid.

Two $1 million winning tickets were also sold in eastern Massachusetts for Wednesday’s drawing.

