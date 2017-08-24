“Start of School” program helps kindergartners meet each other

It's the program's second year

Sy Becker Published:

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Entering school for the first time can often be challenging.

On Thursday hundreds of four and five-year-olds spent their day at Look Park in Northampton getting to know children their own age.

They’ll be entering kindergarten next week and here was a chance to become familiar with their peers.

Head Start, the Springfield school department and the Springfield YMCA are among the participants of this “Start of School” program.

Jocelyn Montanez told 22News, “They’re socializing together and just creating a bond and an experience as they move forward, this is something they’re going to remember.”

The incoming kindergartners were accompanied through Look Park by their parents and teachers.

