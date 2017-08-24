Springfield police looking to identify Big Y theft suspect

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield police are looking to identify a man who they say stole from a Big Y store and threatened a loss prevention officer with a knife.

Springfield Police Sgt. John Delaney says officers were called to the Big Y on St. James Avenue August 17 after a man allegedly put $55 worth of Red Bull in his backpack and left. Delaney says the suspect allegedly threatened the loss prevention officer who tried to stop him with a knife.

The suspect was seen leaving the store on a red bicycle.

If you can identify this suspect, or have any information, you’re asked to call the Springfield Police Department’s Major Crime Unit at 413-787-6355.