CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – It’s a fresh summer dinner that’s light but also filling! Cindy Barbiere, Chef and Cookbook Author from cindystable.com, showed us how to make shrimp with orzo and vegetables.

Shrimp with Orzo and Vegetables

Ingredients

1 pound uncooked orzo pasta

3 tablespoons olive oil, divided

1 medium-size yellow onion, chopped

1 zucchini, chopped

1 pint grape or cherry tomatoes

1 clove garlic, minced

5 fresh basil leaves, thinly sliced

1 teaspoons kosher salt plus more

1/2 teaspoon black pepper plus more

1 cup chicken broth

1 pound large raw shrimp, peeled and deveined

2 teaspoons lemon zest

Fresh flat-leaf parsley

Lemon wedges

Directions

1.In a large pot of salted boiling water and follow package instructions for orzo (less 3 minutes) Drain and put orzo in a bowl. Set aside.

2.Heat 2 tablespoons of the oil in the same pot over medium-high. Add onion, and cook until translucent, about 5 minutes. Add zucchini and let cook for about 5-7 minutes; stirring often. Toss in tomatoes, garlic, basil, salt and pepper; cook for about 2-3 minutes. Stir in broth and orzo; bring to a simmer. Cover and keep on low.

3.Take prepared shrimp and season with salt and pepper. Using an indoor grill pan over medium-high heat drizzle some olive oil. Add shrimp and cook for 3 minutes the first side then about 2 on the other side.

4.To serve layer the orzo and vegetables on a large platter then top with shrimp. Add lemon zest, fresh parsley and lemon slices to garnish the platter then drizzle a little extra-virgin olive oil.