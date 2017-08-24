Quick & easy breakfast burrito

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – If you’re looking for a quick breakfast you can take on the go, look no further! Annie Lytle Rich, General Manager of Shelburne Falls Coffee Roasters showed us a quick and easy breakfast burrito recipe!

Ingredients:

6 eggs

1 Tbl. Olive Oil

1 lb of breakfast sausage

1 green pepper roughly chopped

½ red onion thinly sliced

1 small garlic clove, minced

¾ cup shredded cheese

1 tbl. Jalapeno Tabasco (optional)

6 Flour tortillas (8 or 10 inch)

Salt and pepper to taste