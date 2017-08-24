Quick & easy breakfast burrito

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – If you’re looking for a quick breakfast you can take on the go, look no further! Annie Lytle Rich, General Manager of Shelburne Falls Coffee Roasters showed us a quick and easy breakfast burrito recipe!
Ingredients:
- 6 eggs
- 1 Tbl. Olive Oil
- 1 lb of breakfast sausage
- 1 green pepper roughly chopped
- ½ red onion thinly sliced
- 1 small garlic clove, minced
- ¾ cup shredded cheese
- 1 tbl. Jalapeno Tabasco (optional)
- 6 Flour tortillas (8 or 10 inch)
- Salt and pepper to taste