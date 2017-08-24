Quick & easy breakfast burrito

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – If you’re looking for a quick breakfast you can take on the go, look no further! Annie Lytle Rich, General Manager of Shelburne Falls Coffee Roasters showed us a quick and easy breakfast burrito recipe!

Ingredients:

  • 6 eggs
  • 1 Tbl. Olive Oil
  • 1 lb of breakfast sausage
  • 1 green pepper roughly chopped
  • ½ red onion thinly sliced
  • 1 small garlic clove, minced
  • ¾ cup shredded cheese
  • 1 tbl. Jalapeno Tabasco (optional)
  • 6 Flour tortillas (8 or 10 inch)
  • Salt and pepper to taste

 

