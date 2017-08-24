Prod. Asst. Camera-WEB

WWLP-22News, an NBC affiliate, currently has a part-time Production Assistant position available. Responsibilities include but are not limited to: studio maintenance – including the set-up, lighting and striking of various sets – operating studio cameras, various graphic and mapping systems, an audio board and video playback system, tuning-in live shots, editing for news, and posting web content. Availability to work various shifts a must.

HOURS: TBD

PRIOR EXPERIENCE OR TRAINING REQUIRED: Background in broadcast studio production or a communications degree required. Must be able to produce quality, accurate work in a fast-paced environment. Must work well with others and have excellent communication skills.

APPLY ONLINE: https://nexstar.hua.hrsmart.com/hr/ats/JobSearch/viewAll.

TELEPHONE: no calls please.

EOE/Minorities/Females/Veterans/Disabled.