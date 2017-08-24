Pride to donate lottery winnings to various charities

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The gas station that sold the winning lottery ticket is also walking away with a pretty significant amount of money.

Bob Bolduc, the founder of Pride Station and Stores told 22News this specific store could get up to $50,000 just for selling the winning ticket.

According to business insider, some store owners spend the bonus on their stores, while others have given it to their employees.

Bolduc told 22News they’ll be donating their extra money to various charities in western Massachusetts.

“Some homeless programs, we do a lot with foster kids, we do a lot with education,” said Bolduc. “Our primary focus is on education and children.”

Bolduc also said their stores have sold two, $4 million tickets, and four $1 million tickets over the past year.

He said all of those winnings have another bonus, the store usually sees a spike in lottery sales.