Powerball jackpot winner looking forward to retirement

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Fifty-three-year-old Mavis Wanczyk of Chicopee is the winner of the second largest lottery jackpot in American history and the largest lottery jackpot even won by a single person.

She has worked at Mercy Medical Center for 35 years doing clerical work. But she’s announced that she is retiring and looking forward to it.

22News went to the home where Wanczyk used to live in Springfield until about a year ago. Her ex-boyfriend Richard Lord said she didn’t often play the lottery but wishes her well.

“She’s not one to dump money for chance. But she played a couple of bucks, and I’m sure she doesn’t play Powerball that much,” Lord said. “I think the reason she played was because it was so high.”

Wanzyk has chosen to take the lump sum cash option of $480 million which, after taxes, should be somewhere just under $400 million. Wanczyk said she bought three tickets total: two quick picks and the winning ticket on which she chose the numbers based on the birthdays of her family.

Wanczyk bought the winning ticket around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Pride Station on Montgomery Street in Chicopee.

Bob Bolduc, the Owner of Pride, told 22News they’ll get $50,000 for selling the ticket which they will donate to a local charity.