Police respond to ‘active shooter situation’ in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Emergency crews are responding an active shooter situation in downtown Charleston.

According to the Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch, the Charleston Police Department, Charleston City Fire, and Charleston County EMS responded to the area of Virginia’s On King on Thursday, August 24 at 12:17 p.m.

At a news conference Thursday afternoon, we learned from police spokesman Charles Francis, officers found one shooting victim.

Officers were able to get the victim out of the building. Medics transported that person to a local hospital. We are working to learn the condition of the victim at this time.

A few hostages are still in the building with the shooter, Francis added.

The suspect is described as a disgruntled employee, according to Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg.

“We are ready for the situation, no matter what happens,” Tecklenburg said.

King Street between Calhoun and Morris is blocked off to motorist and pedestrian traffic because of the incident within the 400 block of King Street.

SWAT teams, hostage negotiators, North Charleston authorities and Charleston County Sheriff’s deputies are responding to the area.

Police are asking people to avoid the area.

Witnesses say tell News 2’s Libba Holland that cops have guns drawn. Snipers were also seen near a hotel being built near the incident location.

We’re also told the CVS Pharmacy in the area has been evacuated. The Charleston County Court House and The Macintosh are both on lock down.

WARNING: Some viewers may find some images below disturbing

