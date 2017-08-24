Police investigate after KKK newspaper left at homes

RAYNHAM, Mass. (AP) — Police say a newspaper affiliated with the Ku Klux Klan was randomly delivered to several homes in the town of Raynham.

Chief James Donovan of Raynham Police says someone delivered copies of a newspaper called “The Crusader” to 10 houses in the same neighborhood on Monday morning.

Donovan condemned the newspaper and called the incident “unsettling” but said he believes the houses were chosen randomly and were not targeted.

His department has also notified Massachusetts State Police, the Bristol County District Attorney’s office and the Anti-Defamation League.

Police encourage residents to call with concerns but say the type of speech in the newspaper is generally protected by the First Amendment.

Other cities and towns have reported similar incidents in recent months, including Attleboro, Belchertown, Milford and several communities in Maine.