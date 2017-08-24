Northampton encouraging residents to recycle solar eclipse glasses

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Northampton is collecting your solar eclipse glasses so they can be reused in other parts of the world, where they’re anticipating an eclipse.

That’s because the city is donating them to the organization Astronomers Without Borders, so they can be reused in South America and parts of Asia, where both are anticipating eclipse in 2019.

“Donation like that to countries who might not be able to have access to them, makes sense,” said Heather Muenstermann of Paxton. “There’s no reason to toss them. Better to reuse them and to donate them.”

The city is also collecting torn, scratched, and unusable glasses. Those glasses can be recycled and reused, by removing the dark lenses.

You can drop your eclipse glasses off at the DPW Headquarters on Locust Street or at the transfer station at Glendale Road between 8 a.m. and 12 p.m. on Wednesdays or on Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m.

You can also drop them off at Northampton City Hall.