Mavis Wancyzk of Chicopee won $758.7 million Powerball jackpot

NBC's Chris Clackum Published:
Single winner steps forward to claim $758.7 million Powerball jackpot.

(NBC News) Mavis Wancyzk woke up $480 million dollars richer Thursday.

Wancyzk, a hospital worker in Chicopee, Massachusetts was the single winner in Wednesday’s $758.7 million Powerball drawing, and without hesitation opted for the lump sum payout of $480-million.

She also called her employer.

“I’ve called and told them I won’t be coming back,” Wancyzk said.

She bought the winning ticket Wednesday afternoon, just hours before the drawing, and picked the numbers herself.

Read more: http://nbcnews.to/2xgqLGj

