Massachusetts is home to 4 Powerball jackpot winners since 2003

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – How lucky is Massachusetts when it comes to the Powerball jackpot?



Since 2003, there have been three Powerball jackpot winners, Mavis being the fourth.



Powerballs online archive only goes back to 2003 but those four prizes during that 14 year period total over $1 billion.



Of the four winners, Mavis Wanczyk of Chicopee is the only one from western Massachusetts.



The most recent winner before Wanczyk was a Sterling couple in 2013. Two co-workers won big in Lexington in 2012 and back in 2011 a man from Fall River hit the jackpot.

Of the four prizes, Wanczyk hit the largest jackpot.