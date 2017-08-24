Managing lottery winnings takes a team

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Winning the lottery is something everyone dreams of. But when that dream comes true, it comes with a lot of responsibility and difficult choices to make.

Attorneys at Robinson Donovan told 22News that managing $400 million is not something you should do alone.

Mark Teed from Raymond James Investments said, “Whatever you do with the money is going to create a tax problem; you’ll have to pay a lot, or you’re going to have to hide a little bit of it, so you’re probably going to have to figure out what to do next. It’s going to be overwhelming, the choices are going to be ridiculously tough.”

Michael Simolo, an attorney at Robinson Donovan in Springfield, told 22News that you need a team of professionals to help with managing your money and assets.

“I think you pretty much have to put a team together,” Simolo said. “We usually recommend an investment professional, an accountant and an attorney to put a plan together for the maintenance of your assets going forward.”

Mike Lengiza of Chicopee said he can understand why managing that amount of money would be difficult.

“It would be so hard not to blow through the first hundred million in a year, just because ‘oh what’s a hundred thousand dollars?” Lengiza said. “It’s pocket change, I’ve got half a billion dollars.’ I can say all this right now but in actuality I have no idea what would happen.”

Simolo recommends that even with a large amount of money, it’s still important to minimize your expenses and separate your needs from wants.