Ludlow house break-in suspects caught on camera

Residents of the home were away on vacation at the time of the break-in

By Published:
Photo courtesy Ludlow Police Department

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Ludlow police are searching for two men who they say broke into a home and stole a gun safe containing several firearms earlier this month.

Ludlow Police Sgt. Daniel Valadas says the men were caught on surveillance video carrying the safe into the woods behind the home in the early morning hours of August 7. Valadas said the house is located in a residential neighborhood off Chapin Street.

The homeowners were away on vacation at the time the break-in took place.

If you can identify either suspect or have any information, you’re asked to call the Ludlow Police Department’s Detective Bureau at 413-583-8305.

Photo courtesy Ludlow Police Department

 

