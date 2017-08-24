Local businesses continue to be victims of robberies

Many of these robberies however are caught on security cameras

By Published: Updated:

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Multiple local businesses in Hampden County have been victims of robberies over the past few days.

The most recent one happened at the Westfield Bank on Center Street  in Chicopee around 11:30 a.m. Thursday morning.

Many of these robberies however are caught on security cameras.

“I think they know what they’re doing, I think they scope it out first definitely, I don’t think they just randomly do it,” Cheryl Sendek of Chicopee told 22News.

Police recommend that you contact them if you see something or have any information regarding suspicious activity.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s